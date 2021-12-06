Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Having only won three of their first 11 Premier League games of the season under Dean Smith (drawn one, lost seven), Aston Villa have since won three of their first four under Steven Gerrard.

Leicester City lost an away Premier League game in which they scored first for the first time since July 2020 against Bournemouth. Before Sunday, they had won 11 of their past 12 league matches away from the King Power Stadium when scoring first.

There were just 170 seconds between the Foxes' opening goal, scored by Harvey Barnes, and Villa’s equaliser from Ezri Konsa.