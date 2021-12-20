Newcastle 0-4 Man City: The pick of the stats
- Published
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has lost all 11 of his Premier League games against Manchester City – the worst 100% losing record any manager has against a specific opponent.
City recorded their 34th league victory of 2021, establishing a new record for the most top-flight wins by a team in a calendar year.
Newcastle have now conceded 79 goals in the Premier League during 2021; the joint-most by a team in the competition in a calendar year, along with Ipswich Town in 1994.
Joao Cancelo has been directly involved in 10 goals in all competitions this season for City (three goals, seven assists), already surpassing his tally from the whole of last season.