Watford v Tottenham: Team news

Watford's leading scorer Emmanuel Dennis is available to face Tottenham, and throughout January, as he will not play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dennis is not being released by Watford because the Nigerian federation did not request him for the tournament in time.

Tom Cleverley has recovered from a hamstring strain but Kiko Femenia will miss out with a similar issue.

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has overcome a calf problem and could play for the first time in eight weeks.

Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined.

Who makes your Watford team this weekend?

Pick your Spurs XI here