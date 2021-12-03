Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford come up against one of the best midfielders in the world on Saturday. Bernardo Silva is in scintillating form.

But the Hornets have their own midfielder who has been putting in consistently good performances all season. Moussa Sissoko has been a revelation at Vicarage Road. A different type of midfielder, admittedly - but a mighty effective one.

At 32 and having left Tottenham one wondered how much his heart would be in a relegation battle when his career has been at the top level, more used to fighting for European Championships and World Cups with France. But the broad six-footer, who learned his trade in the north eastern suburbs of Paris, is all in.

In the summer the Hornets marquee midfield signings were Imran Louza (22) from Nantes for around £10m and Turkey international Ozan Tufan (26) on loan from Fenerbahce. Yet, while they continue to find their feet, it’s Sissoko who’s dominating in the Watford engine room.

Against Chelsea Sissoko bossed and bullied the Blues. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was ruthlessly dispossessed for the Hornets' equaliser and Saul was hooked at half-time barely having touched the ball. It was a masterclass from the Frenchman.

It won't be anywhere near as easy against the Premier League champions; Silva will be backed up by two technical grafters in Rodri and Fernandinho. Sissoko will need lots of help from Louza and Tom Cleverley.

When I speak to him there's a sense of frustration at the team's loose defending; he's used to playing in better teams. But there’s no sulking or ‘I’m better than this’ attitude. Sissoko gets his head down and cracks on and it’s why he's already a fans' favourite. Others can learn from his selfless attitude.

Watford v Manchester City is live on BBC Three Counties Radio from 17:30 GMT on Saturday