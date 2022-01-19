Brighton have promoted former Rangers and Everton defender David Weir to assistant technical director, working alongside club technical director Dan Ashworth.

Weir joined Albion in April 2018 as pathway development manager and has overseen the club’s players who are out on loan.

Ashworth said: "We are delighted that David has accepted this new role and it expands on the already excellent work he has done.

"The technical director role has expanded to include the women and girls football operations and analysis across both the men’s and women’s set up.

"David’s football knowledge and experience is exceptional and to have his help and expertise on a day-to-day basis will be a great benefit for the club."