Your Newcastle gossip round-up

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Newcastle so far:

The Magpies are hoping to wrap up a deal to bring Sevilla defender Diego Carlos to St James' Park this week. (Daily Mail, external)

Newcastle are seeking further defensive reinforcements and have also reportedly made contact with Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens. (90min, external)

And, at the other end of the pitch, they're also returning to the Italian side for Colombian striker Duvan Zapata. (Daily Express, external)

