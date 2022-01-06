The last time Wolves hosted Sheffield United at Molineux the result was enough to relegate the Blades.

January signing Willian Jose had suffered a barren run in front of goal since his arrival but his first goal for his new side had massive implications.

Wolves had struggled in front of goal, following a head injury to Mexican striker Raul Jimenez.

But Jose swept home from inside the six-yard box from a low Adama Traore cross in a game of low quality.