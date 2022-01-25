Manchester United were among the clubs who scouted Colombia winger Luis Diaz playing for Porto over the weekend. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 25-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 18 Primeira Liga games this season. (O Jogo - in Portuguese), external

Meanwhile, United have stepped up their search for a new manager, with Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui all under consideration. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Elsewhere, Newcastle are interested in Manchester United's attacking forward Jesse Lingard (Mirror), external

