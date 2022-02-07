Smith's Norwich revival continues as Wolves disappoint

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Dean Smith has galvanised Norwich since taking over in November, leading them out of the Premier League relegation zone and now taking them into the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in 10 seasons.

Up until Kenny McLean's 45th-minute goal, it was a drab contest with few chances.

Wolves were desperately poor in the first half, failing to muster a single shot on target before half-time.

But they applied pressure in the second half with Daniel Podence hitting the post and Nelson Semedo having a low drive gathered by Michael McGovern.

Norwich could have added a second late on when substitute Kieran Dowell's low drive was superbly pushed away by former Norwich keeper Ruddy, and they march on for a fifth-round tie with Liverpool.