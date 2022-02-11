Newcastle v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Newcastle are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W6 D6) since a 3-0 loss in April 2005. Each of the past three in the competition between the sides at St James’ Park has finished 1-1.

Aston Villa are looking to do the double over Newcastle for just the second time in the Premier League, previously doing so in the 2004-05 campaign under David O’Leary.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League games against Newcastle (W3 D4), having lost five of their seven against them before this (D2).