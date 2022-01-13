Chelsea's squad depth means they "have to get to finals" according to former Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison - but their progress so far is an "unbelievable achievement" under Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has masterminded progression to the FA Cup final, the Champions League final and the Carabao Cup final in just 350 days since replacing Frank Lampard in January 2021.

"It's not bad is it?" Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He's got some big players and they have to get to finals but it's easier said than done.

"Tactically, Tuchel gets right every time and it's an unbelievable achievement."

Fellow 5 Live pundit Matt Upson agrees, saying Chelsea are not out of the title race yet either.

"I still believe they're capable of winning it," he said. "The blip has set them back and it's quite a way to claw back but if they can string results together, they'll get the momentum they need."

