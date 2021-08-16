Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Friday was a hugely disappointing night for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, and they were well beaten by Premier League debutants Brentford.

Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were ruled out through illness before kick-off, and Arsenal showed little fight or threat in attack.

Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney were impressive but their efforts were undermined by poor defending - new £50m defender Ben White was culpable when conceding.

But what was most concerning was Arsenal's lack of coherence and it was a harrowing start to their league campaign.

It won't get any easier either, with title challengers Chelsea and Manchester City up next.