Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Everton got a great result against Arsenal on Monday, and the way they got it - so late on and with such a good strike - will have lifted the whole club.

Crystal Palace have hit a sticky patch of late, and have taken only one point from their past four games, including three defeats in row.

But two of those losses came after they conceded late on and even against Manchester United last week they missed a really good chance with the score at 0-0.

So the Eagles will be competitive, especially at home where they have only lost once under Patrick Vieira all season.

But I just don't see Everton boss Rafael Benitez taking many risks here, because it would be such a big backwards step to lose this game after that win over the Gunners.

Benitez will be absolutely determined not to be beaten, and I think he would take a draw now.

Dev's prediction: 2-0

I still think Vieira is doing a good job. They don't seem to be relying on Wilfried Zaha all the time.

As for Everton, well part of me wishes Rafa Benitez was still our manager but I do wish him well there. He's got a big job on his hands though.

