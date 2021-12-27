Leicester v Liverpool: What happened last time?

Leicester welcome Liverpool to King Power Stadium on Tuesday, but what happened when the two sides met in February?

Brendan Rodgers' side stunned the stumbling champions by coming from behind to clinch an astonishing late victory and move six points clear of the Reds in second place.

Mohamed Salah's clever finish had put Liverpool in control after some individual trickery from Roberto Firmino.

But the Foxes came roaring back, James Maddison scoring a free-kick to equalise after a foul was initially ruled inside the penalty box before VAR adjudged it outside the area.

Inexplicably, Liverpool keeper Alisson then came careering out of his goal to clear a long pass but collided with debutant defender Ozan Kabak to present Jamie Vardy with an empty net.

With five minutes left, Harvey Barnes added gloss to the scoreline with a composed finish from Wilfried Ndidi's pass.

The result left Leicester enshrined in second and continued Liverpool's drop in form. By the end of season, though, it was Leicester who slumped and the Reds who edged them out of the Champions League.