Brighton 0-1 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to BT Sport, said: "I'm happy. They did well and we played against a strong team.

"Brighton started well, better than us in the first 20 minutes and we lost the ball in some situations. After that the game started to be balanced, we started to have the ball and we scored our goal.

"In the second half we started better than they did, we created chances and could've scored one or two more goals. In the end we deserved it, we created the better chances and it's three good points for us."