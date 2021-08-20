Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.

Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.

Dan's prediction: This has got to be a high-scoring game, hasn't it? Leeds can be so good, but given our away form last season I think we'll just nick this one. 2-3

