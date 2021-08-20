BBC Sport

Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Everton

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis for the second Premier League predictions of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.

Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.

Dan's prediction: This has got to be a high-scoring game, hasn't it? Leeds can be so good, but given our away form last season I think we'll just nick this one. 2-3

Find out how Lawro and Dan think the rest of this week's fixtures will go

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

The Wombats' new song If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You was deemed the Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds show this week