Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is being considered by Tottenham. The 26-year-old French international has also been linked with West Ham this summer. (Sky Sports)

The Blues were approached by Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Ham for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, in the week before he made his move to Roma from Chelsea. (90min)

