Danny Welbeck has signed a new one-year contract with Brighton.

The 30-year-old forward joined the Seagulls in October 2020 and scored six goals in 24 Premier League appearances last season.

"Extending his stay at the club was a top priority," said manager Graham Potter.

"He is a brilliant role model to have around the place and his experience at the very top end of the game is invaluable for helping us continue to improve."