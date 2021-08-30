Chelsea show discipline at Anfield

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel must have quietly thought he was heading for his second successive Anfield win when Kai Havertz expertly opened the scoring at the Kop end for Chelsea on Saturday.

His optimism may have changed to frustration in the dying minutes of the first half, however, after Mohamed Salah netted a penalty to draw Liverpool level and Reece James was sent for an early bath.

But the disciplined and composed defensive display will have definitely pleased the German boss.

There is no doubt, either, that the Blues are well equipped under Tuchel to mount a serious title challenge this season.

With the Premier League put on the back burner for two weeks as players head off for the international break, will Tuchel be left to wonder what might have been on Merseyside?