Leeds v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Leeds are without a win in their past eight against Liverpool in the Premier League, losing five.
The Reds have lost just one of their past nine league games at Elland Road - a 4-3 defeat in November 2000, when Mark Viduka scored all four goals - and have only failed to score once in their past 22 matches against the Whites.
However, Leeds are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League home games, which is their longest run in the top flight since 15 without defeat in 2001.