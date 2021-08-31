'No more excuses for Solskjaer - he's got Ronaldo'

Nedum Onuoha, former Manchester City defender speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live

In the past you could say that Manchester United are a bit behind Manchester City, a bit behind this team and that team - that's not the case anymore. You've arguably got the best player in the world playing for your team alongside players who've had standout tournaments in the summer for their countries.

Do we believe that if Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel was in charge of this United squad, would they be winning stuff? Most people would say yes. The pressure is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win a trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for more than what he does on the field. He's an all-out winner, he's obsessed with winning. That mentality is infectious.

You look at him on the field and think he may be a diva, but when you hear from people who've played with him, nobody's saying that.

