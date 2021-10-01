Why the pressure is always there for Watford head coaches

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

International breaks can be great for Premier League managers - a time for their team and themselves to rest, regroup, recover and refocus.

It can also be a worry.

For owners concerned with matters on the pitch, it is a handy time to make management changes. So the matches before international breaks have added significance.

You would think Watford head coach Xisco Munoz shouldn't be too concerned. Seven points from six games is just ahead of the imaginary safety line and there are plenty of teams below them. Ten points from seven would be well ahead of the curve. But seven points from seven would be borderline.

For Xisco, though, this is just another game: "I always I say the same about the points. For us, all the points are very important."

Last season, Xisco was under pressure to get promoted; now he has the pressure of ensuring they don't get in relegation bother. But, for him, there's no difference: "I always have the same style of work and the same pressure, because no-one puts me under pressure. I put myself under pressure."

The Hornets' recent history suggests that unless they win four on the spin - extremely rare in the Premier League - this 'pressure' is never going to go away for any coach at WD18.

Xisco isn't daft. He accepts and understands this.