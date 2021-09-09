BBC Sport

Man City 5-0 Arsenal: Fantasy football top performers

Published

Arsenal suffered a 5-0 away defeat by Manchester City in the third round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to City attackers:

  • Gabriel Jesus (3)

  • Ferran Torres (2)

  • Ilkay Gundogan (1)

So which City and Arsenal players -if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek four?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out