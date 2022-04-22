Burnley gamble has instant pay-off as Saints slump again

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Burnley's hierarchy have taken a gamble in dismissing Sean Dyche, a manager who guided them to two promotions and has experience of surviving in the top flight, but if the Clarets can reproduce this level of performance for the remainder of the season it may well be one that pays off.

There were no signs of tension in the Clarets camp and if Burnley can earn at least a point against Wolves at home on Sunday, Everton will head into the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield later that afternoon inside the bottom three.

Indeed, the hosts could and should have had more than the two goals, but found Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in top form.

Southampton, after beating Arsenal last time out, slipped back into their indifferent recent form with the visitors' best chances falling to Oriol Romeu, who headed wide twice from James Ward-Prowse corners in the first half.

They did briefly threaten a response inside the final 20 minutes, but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope saved from Che Adams and Charlie Taylor, then made a superb block on the same player, while a scrambled Jack Cork effort at the other end was ruled out for offside.