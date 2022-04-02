Brighton v Norwich confirmed team news
- Published
Brighton make two changes from their defeat to Tottenham on March 16, with Yves Bissouma and Shane Duffy dropping out and Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck coming in.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Lamptey, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay.
Norwich, meanwhile, make five changes from defeat at Leeds almost three weeks ago.
Ozan Kabak, Brandon Williams, Max Aarons, Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent are replaced by Sam Bryam, Dimitris Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour and Mathias Normann.
Norwich XI: Krul, Giannoulis, Hanley, Gibson, Byram, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.