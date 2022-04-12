Ben Gibson: The game against Burnley wasn't a classic by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it was two very ordinary sides desperately trying to secure another season in the Premier League.

Winners Norwich are on borrowed time. I said on the first day of the season they would go down and I have not changed my opinion. What they are doing is making a fight of it.

Ben Gibson was pivotal for Norwich at the back, along with Grant Hanley. Burnley, meanwhile, looked a completely different team from the one that beat Everton three days earlier. They couldn't buy a goal.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week