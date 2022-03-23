Everton talking point: Where will the Toffees finish?

Mike Richards, The Unholy Trinity, external

Predicted points: 38

Final position: 16th

The sole aim for our football club is to stay in the Premier League. Dropping out of the top flight would be nothing short of disastrous.

The fight that has been missing for such a long time reared its head last week against Newcastle. That’s what we need to see for the remainder of the season. Even if the quality isn’t there, the commitment and determination needs to be.

As a fanbase, all we can do is back the players, remind them what this football club means to us and, hopefully, that will be enough to see us over the line.

