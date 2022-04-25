Livrpool 2-0 Everton: Pick of the stats
- Published
Liverpool have lost just one of their past 23 Premier League games against Everton (W10 D12), completing the league double over their Merseyside neighbours for the first time since 2016-17.
The Toffees have lost 11 of their past 12 Premier League away games (D1), including each of the past seven in a row. It’s their longest run of consecutive away defeats since a run of eight between April and October 1994.
Andrew Robertson scored with the Reds' first attempt on target of the game coming in the 62nd minute, their longest wait for a shot on target in a Premier League match since March 2021 vs Chelsea (85th minute).
The Reds recorded a possession figure of 82.7% against Everton – only Man City (83% vs Swansea in April 2018) have recorded a higher such figure in a Premier League game since Opta started collecting this data (2003-04).