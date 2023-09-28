'Ibrox an acid test for Dons after positive week'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

What a difference a week makes. In fact, what a difference six days make.

Aberdeen were in a hole after their dispiriting defeat at Hearts with a season-defining fixture list in front of them starting with a trip to Germany to face one of the Conference League favourites Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yes, it was a defeat, but there was a lot to be taken from the performance, particularly in defence with Nordic pair Richard Jensen and Stefan Gartenmann looking like excellent additions.

The Dons fans who were there will look back fondly at the celebrations that greeted Dante Polvara’s first goal for the club and it says it all that Barry Robson was left frustrated that they lost to two avoidable goals.

The confidence gleaned from that match was taken into the double-header with Ross County which they safely negotiated to varying degrees of comfort and the result was a first league win of the season and place in the semi-finals of the League Cup for the sixth time in 10 years.

Next up is a trip to Glasgow to face Rangers in the Premiership in what will be an acid test as to whether the team has indeed turned a corner before they take on Finland’s HJK in their first home game in European competition proper in more than 15 years. Wins in those two and Aberdeen’s season will have officially started.

However, they will have to stem the tide at Ibrox given they’ve only won one of the last 16 meetings with Rangers and are without a win in Govan in 10 visits since Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan scored in a Scottish Cup replay victory in 2018.

Robson's men will draw on their display in Frankfurt’s Waldstadion for inspiration that they can produce an upset.