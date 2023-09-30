Beale confirms Roofe could return next week

Manager Michael Beale has revealed good news for Rangers by stating that Kemar Roofe could return as early as next week.

"Fingers crossed he'll be available again by next weekend," Beale told BBC Scotland prior to Saturday's game against Aberdeen.

On Friday, the Rangers boss said the striker had been sent for a scan with no timescale on his recovery from a groin injury.

"There was nothing significant on the scan," Beale added on Sportsound on Saturday.

"It looks like it was a good decision for him to come out. He may not be risked in midweek but he could be back for St Mirren [next Sunday]."