Leeds United have confirmed some changes to the board of directors at Elland Road.

Australian Peter Lowy, who is a lifelong Leeds fan based in America and a member of the wealthy Lowy family who have been instrumental in the A-League in his homeland, takes up a new position.

Joining him are Aser Ventures chief executive Massimo Marinelli and former Fiorentina chief executive Sandro Mencucci, who is a long-time advisor to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The trio join owner chairman Radrizzani, vice-chairman Paraag Marathe and chief executive Angus Kinnear on the board, while Andre Tegner leaves.