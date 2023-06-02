BBC Radio Leeds commentator Adam Pope believes "seismic change" is required between Leeds United's owners, saying he cannot anticipate a "compatible working relationship" between majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani and minority owner 49ers Enterprises.

"Is this a compatible working relationship? I don't see that at all," Pope told the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"None of them were there at the weekend [when Leeds were relegated]. Rome was burning and none of them were there. Why was that?

"He [Radrizzani] puts out a statement [which is from] very much him. They [49ers Enterprises] have not put out a statement. Where are things conjoining to suggest this is a way forward, that is manageable and productive between these two parties?

"It needs some seismic change between the two of them to come to an agreement. Otherwise one of them is going to have to win."

