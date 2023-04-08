Aberdeen 2-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "Winning breeds confidence. It was a difficult game for us against a really well organised team who stop you playing.

"For about 20-25 minutes the speed we played at with the transitions it was really difficult for them to deal with. When we do that we look a proper team.

"But it was never easy. I didn't think we were massively comfortable. We look a lot more structured and solid and it's the speed we attack at that teams find hard to deal with against us.

"That's not easy to get but we did that again today, not for 90 minutes. It's hard to do it for 90 minutes.

"I said to the players enjoy tonight. But we come back on Monday morning and get our heads down and keep working and see where we can get to."