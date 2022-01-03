'Everton signings show Benitez vote of confidence'

Everton could be set to sign their second defender of the January transfer window after being linked with Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson.

The Toffees have already signed left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dynamo Kyiv for an undisclosed fee.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "How quickly have they moved?

"Rafael Benitez recently won a power struggle at Goodison Park to make sure he had a lot of say and a lot of power.

"They had a terrible result at the weekend at home to Brighton but the regime at Everton are obviously still backing Benitez’s judgement.

"Those are the positions he wanted to sort out, so to bring two in in the first three or four days is a big vote of confidence in Rafael Benitez."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds