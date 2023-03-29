Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The absence of Fabio Paratici’s name from the statement confirming Antonio Conte’s exit Tottenham released on Sunday was taken by some as evidence the managing director of football's tenure was in the balance too.

That seemed to be answered by Paratici’s statement to Spurs' club media on Tuesday.

Yet the rallying cry came with an asterisk because chairman Daniel Levy must have known Wednesday's development was inevitable from the moment Paratici was given his 30-month ban by the Italian FA in January.

Paratici says he has done nothing wrong and Juventus continue to protest their innocence, but this must be decided through an appeal and the resolution will not be swift.

It puts more attention on Levy, the top flight’s longest-serving chairperson, who has massive calls to make over Conte’s replacement and Harry Kane's future. There is also the need to steady Spurs' ship to give them a chance of making the top four.

This day was expected, but it only adds to the sense of uncertainty at what should be one of the most stable Premier League clubs.