Celtic 'on edge' to deliver win that 'strengthens our position' - McGregor

Captain Callum McGregor insists he hasn’t had to provide any extra motivation for Saturday’s visit of Rangers because Ange Postecoglou always has the squad “on edge” and desperate to deliver.

Postecoglou’s side have a nine-point lead over Rangers with just eight Premiership games remaining including the weekend showdown.

“We train with that intensity every day and the gaffer demands a lot from us,” said McGregor.

“He has everyone on edge all the time and you’re just desperate to do well for him and be in the team. That drives the professional environment that we’re all striving to get better individually and collectively.

“When the game comes that just becomes second nature to us. Adding a little bit in terms of the fixture, I don’t think we need any extra motivation, we know how big the game is for the supporters.”

Asked if a victory would all but seal a second successive title, McGregor said: “It certainly strengthens our position. We’re running out of games now and our focus is as always to play the best game of the season when it comes next.

“We’ll be doing our absolute maximum to win the game and if we do we understand what the consequence of that is.

“It puts us another win closer to where we want to be. That’s our full focus and after the game we’ll see where we are.”