Tuesday talking point: A week to show the Blues mean business

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea head to Tottenham on Wednesday hoping to clinch a Carabao Cup final spot off the back of a comfortable 2-0 home win in the first leg and a feel-good 5-1 win over Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

Some 25 years after the Spireites could, and perhaps should, have faced Chelsea in the FA Cup final of 1997 (they were leading Middlesbrough in the semi-final when they had a goal incorrectly disallowed), they brought 6,000 fans to Stamford Bridge and were rewarded with a consolation goal to match a spirited second-half display.

For the Blues, six Cobham youth academy graduates featured during the match, including an assured display from 17-year-old Lewis Hall, playing out of position to boot. One can expect a similar sort of line-up in the fourth round against Plymouth.

While Manchester City might be out of sight in the Premier League, the upcoming fixture at the Etihad could suit Chelsea at present with the chance to play in a more counter-attacking manner against a team that should be keen to enact revenge for last season's Champions League final result.

One of the main features of Chelsea's recent propensity for home draws has been an inability to create on the front foot against weaker teams, while lacking full focus in defence. A good performance will bring renewed hope that a serious defence of the club's European crown could well be on the cards.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust is in discussions with the club on improving the ticket purchasing system, external, including the notorious "virtual waiting room".