Conte on Ndombele, transfers and injuries
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.
Here is what he had to say:
Some injured players are close to returning, but none will face Chelsea because "it's better not to take a stupid risk".
Conte wouldn't answer questions on Tanguy Ndombele's future because "that is not right".
On Son Heung-Min's muscular problem, Conte said: "We have to wait until after the international break."
Conte said he has had his meeting with the club about transfers, adding: "I had my thoughts about the situation. I think this is the most important thing, then the club have to decide the best way to go."
Cristian Romero is "very close to coming back" and is "another important player" for Spurs.
On Steven Bergwijn's links with Ajax, Conte said: "He is a player with different characteristics to Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura. He is a player we don’t have in our squad."