As the Premier League returns, Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he has been trying to use the international break "positively" before the Blues' run-in.

"You just have to take them for what they are," said Potter.

"N’Golo [Kante] has been able to get some more game time, and a handful of players have been at Cobham but doing solo training sessions.

"The rest of us have been analysing and looking how we can improve for weekend."

Speaking before their match against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Potter welcomed the news that a number of players were making their way back, including Kai Havertz and Reece James, who are available following early returns from international duty.

Mason Mount has also trained and will be available to be in the squad against Villa.

Having fallen out of favour and struggled for fitness in recent weeks, there has been questions around the England international's future at the club.

Potter said it has been "tough" for Mount, adding: "He's had niggling injuries and noise and speculation.

"He's a professional - a top professional - and a good lad. How he's acted has been top.

"Sometimes in your career things aren't optimal and you have to act well - and that's exactly what he’s done."