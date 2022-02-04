Lawro's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Forest to win on penalties after extra time.

This is a tough trip for Leicester, even though they will have some players back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

These two teams are still big rivals, even though they haven't played each other for eight years, and Nottingham Forest have already knocked out one of the big boys by beating Arsenal.

Forest are playing well under Steve Cooper in the Championship too, and I am going with an upset here in front of a full house and the BBC cameras.

Mist's prediction: It might be a battle, but Leicester to take it.1-3

