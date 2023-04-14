Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Saturday's Edinburgh derby would be the standout fixture even if Hearts had not sacked manager Robbie Neilson on Sunday.

The Tynecastle board acted swiftly after a home defeat by St Mirren 24 hours earlier allowed Aberdeen to overtake them and move into third spot, which for so long seemed to be Hearts' for the taking.

In truth, Hearts had been getting results even with below-par performances long before even the victories started drying up and they descended into a run of five straight defeats.

Problems continue behind the scenes despite former Scotland forward Steven Naismith being installed as caretaker after the exit of fellow co-assistant Lee McCulloch, with Robert Snodgrass also now negotiating an early exit. The veteran former Scotland midfielder's form had dipped in tandem with his side's results.

However, Hearts head across the capital to Leith having not lost in nine derbies since December 2019, winning the latest two 3-0, and are unbeaten in seven visits to Easter Road since March 2018.

Not only that, their hosts have themselves slipped out the race for third after four consecutive defeats that leave them in danger of dropping out of the top six should Livingston better their results over the next two games. Failure to reverse Hibs' derby fortunes will heap further pressure on their own manager, Lee Johnson.