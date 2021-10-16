Watford v Liverpool: confirmed team news

New Watford boss Claudio Ranieri makes three changes to the side for his first game in charge.

Defender Francisco Sierralta and forward Joshua King are injured, so Craig Cathcart and Cucho Hernandez come in.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan drops to the bench, with Adam Masina taking his place.

Watford XI: Foster, Rose, Ekong, Masina, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis, Hernandez, Kucka.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Cleverley, Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan.