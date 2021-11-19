Lawro's predictions: Man City v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Everton lack a threat without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin but it is at the back that I am more worried about them at Etihad Stadium.

I don't see the Toffees scoring, or keeping City quiet either.

Zuzu's prediction: I've tried to be as realistic as possible here, but optimistic at the same time. I can't back against Everton but we are going to have to work very hard to get this result. 1-1

