Brighton 1-1 Newcastle: Jones reaction

Newcastle interim manager Graeme Jones, speaking to BBC Sport: "I can see Callum Wilson going round the keeper and putting the ball in the empty net but we were denied that.

"The response from the boys (to the Brighton opener) was outstanding.

"Brighton are an on the ball team. The power is always with an on the ball team and we had to be in the game and slowly grow into it. We improved the high press today, we were better playing out from the back. In the end I think there was only one team in it."

On Eddie Howe watching the game: "I've not spoken to them. I think they will see this performance and realise they inherit a healthy football club. We are all together here. We have had a bad start, every point matters.

"I was assured from minute one that the owners wanted me as part of any management team that comes in. I am delighted. We will have to se what the future holds but hopefully I will still be here."