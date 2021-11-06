Brighton 1-1 Newcastle: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter told BBC Sport: "We played really well, controlled the game, forced them back, created chances and scored a goal. Newcastle were sitting deep and playing on the counter. Up to their goal, we had control of the game and lost our way a little bit. A lesson in this league, you don't have to do too much wrong to concede a goal. But it is a point we will take.

On Robert Sanchez's red card: "Not a great action from us, it is not great when Callum Wilson goes round the goalkeeper but something for us to improve on. Lewis Dunk is a centre-back but he has done it (gone in goal) before sometime in his career, the captain steps up. We dealt with it well going down to 10 men, the spirit was good and we tried."