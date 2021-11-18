'Villa's loss is Norwich's gain'

Norwich City have appointed a manager who will give them “the best possible chance of staying up,” says the club’s former striker Chris Sutton.

The Canaries appointed Dean Smith to replace Daniel Farke on Monday, eight days after he was sacked by Aston Villa.

“I think from Norwich City’s point of view, I think they have the best possible chance of staying up by appointing Smith,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

“If you look at his track record, it’s pretty good. You saw the job he did at Brentford, they played an attractive brand of football. If Norwich go down they have a guy with experience of getting a team up like he did with Aston Villa.

“I thought Smith was harshly treated by Villa. I don’t know what the Villa owners’ expectation was this season.

“I think it’s Norwich City’s gain. A lot of people have said what is Norwich’s intention this season, do they want to stay in the Premier League? They have spent a lot of money. The recruitment has been an issue.

“I do think now they have a guy in charge and a good chance of staying up.”

You can listen to the discussion on the Football Daily podcast from 39'00 on BBC Sounds