Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game against Newcastle.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Klopp says "there is light at the end of the tunnel" with injuries. He provided an update, saying "Jota can train from Thursday, Thiago slightly later. Ramsay is closer, Kelleher is walking outside for normal training".

On if he still wants to sign a midfielder, Klopp said: "We are not out, but it's difficult. There are a few players out there who would be the right ones but there are a few issues. We cannot force it."

He added: "Signing players never makes sense if they are not the right ones, why would you do that?"

On Alisson's first clean sheet in eight Premier League matches, Klopp said: "We needed it. Clean sheets for all of us are very important."

Klopp said it was a "wonderful thing" to hand Premier League debuts to Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark.

On Newcastle, Klopp said: "Newcastle is a great club. They have everything you need to be a top-six club."

Follow Tuesday's Premier League manager news conferences here