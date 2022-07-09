Livingston sign Dylan Bahamboula

Livingston have announced the signing of Dylan Bahamboula after his contract at Oldham expired.

The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

Bahamboula was part of the West Lothian club's pre-season camp to Spain and goes straight into the squad for today's League Cup meeting with Albion Rovers.

