T﻿rialist Steven Bradley boosted his hopes of a Livingston deal as David Martindale's men made a winning start to their mid-season training camp in Turkey.

W﻿inger Bradley, 20, scored the final goal in Livingston's 4-1 friendly win over Latvian side FK Liepaja.

A﻿n own goal set Livi on their way, before Joel Nouble and Scott Pitman got their names on the scoresheet.

B﻿radley is under contract at Hibs, and impressed last season on loan at Irish side Dundalk, but his deal at Easter Road is up at the end of this season and he is free to move on in January.

Martindale's side continue their tour of Turkey with another friendly on Thursday, this time against Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.