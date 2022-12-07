Former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall says Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister is getting better as a player by learning from the likes of Lionel Messi.

The 23 year-old, who joined Brighton in 2019, scored for Argentina in their 2-0 victory over Poland in the group stage and is likely to start their quarter-final against the Netherlands.

"Thankfully he [Mac Allister] signed his new contract just before going out to the World Cup as he is looking just as good out there or even better than he was for Brighton before he left," Aspinall told the Albion Unlimited podcast.

"I think playing with better players, no disrespect to the Brighton players, but you can learn a lot from [Lionel] Messi and players like that. You don't need to charge around the pitch, sometimes Messi is standing still most of the game then the bursts of pace and the spaces he can pick up is tremendous.

"They are both having a great World Cup and I am glad they are both still there and their fans - what an atmosphere they can create.

"It is wonderful to have them there."

